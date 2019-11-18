Another violent weekend rocks Philly

It was another rough weekend in Philly. A few people were shot within the spans of hours; not all of them survived.

Two died during the shootings within the span of Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

ABC reports that on Saturday, around 11 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the back once, within the 2900 block of Hartville St. The victim was taken to the Temple University hospital and is in stable condition.

ABC reports that at around 12:45 a.m., a man and a woman were shot while sitting in a car within the 4900 block of Wayne Ave. in the Germantown section.

Police reported that someone fired off 15 shots.

Philly police also said that a male driver managed to drive a short distance with gunshot wounds, although the driver did hit three cars.

Surveillance footage shows a man shooting at the driver’s side of the car multiple times.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center. He had gunshot wounds to his chest, arm and head and later succumbed to his injuries. The female passenger was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. She was shot in the foot.

The third incident was within two miles from that scene, where two more men were shot while sitting in a car. This incident took place in the Hunting Park section at 2:30 a.m., at a red light located at 3200 Hunting Park Ave.

It was reported that two men got into an argument with someone in the car next to them, and an individual in the other vehicle pulled out a rifle and shot the two men. Both were injured. One of the men, a 25-year old, was shot under his right arm and drove to Temple University Hospital.

Philly police report the other man in the car, 32, died from a gunshot wound to his head.

At 3:30 a.m., another shooting occurred in the same area.

This shooting incident took place on the 2200 block of West Clearfield St.

It was reported that a 42-year-old man was shot six times in his buttocks, back and stomach. He was also taken to Temple University Hospital. It was reported that he is in critical condition and has a broken leg.

Police are investigating the shootings and trying to figure out if they are connected.