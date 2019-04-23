Armed burglars shoot father and son in Northeast Philadelphia

A family came home and were fired upon by burglars in Frankford. The father and son were struck by bullets, but are expected to recover.

Philadelphia Police said that a father and son were shot and wounded by gunmen who were in the middle of robbing their home on Monday night.

According to authorities, a family of four returned home after running errands at about 9:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Marlow Street in Frankford, and interrupted two men who had broken into the empty house in an attempted burglary.

Police reported that the two men fired at least ten shots, striking the 33-year-old father in his arms and torso. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, while his 12-year-old son was grazed in the chest and was hospitalized in stable condition.

"As they come to the back of the home they see the rear window broke out," Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told NBC 10. According to police, the father jumped over a locked 6-foot gated fence to investigate the broken window, and stepped onto his porch when the two men opened fire from inside the home. The man was reportedly trapped in the backyard, and was hit by multiple bullets in his arms, legs and torso, police said.

According to the Associated Press, the father has a gun permit and had a weapon in his possession.

It's not clear if he fired any shots at the home invaders.

"We know there could've been a gun battle in the house and we're fortunate it appears the victims will be fine at the end of this," Walker told ABC 6.

The gunmen are described as being in their late 20s. One wore a gray jacket. The other man had a tattoo on his left arm and wore a red and blue jacket. The two men fled the scene, and remain at large. Authorities are looking for a gold SUV or minivan that drove away from the scene, according to witnesses.