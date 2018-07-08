Arrest of Philly 14-year-old at zoo sparks controversy, prompts police investigation

The Philadelphia Police have opened an investigation into the arrest of a 14-year-old. The teen boy was taken into custody at the Philadelphia Zoo leaving many to question if his arrest was warranted.

Video footage of the teen’s arrest shows him being taken in by two Philadelphia Police officers outside the grounds of the zoo, according to Action News.

Philadelphia Zoo security reportedly called the Philly Police with complaints that the 14-year-old and a group of others were soliciting money from patrons. When the security guard asked them to stop, the 14-year-old reportedly made a threat to the guard which prompted the zoo to call local police.

The 14-year-old’s arrest is now being compared to the recent arrest of two Philly men at a local Starbucks. Being seen as an extreme, inappropriate and uncalled for action by a local business.

Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew is now heading up an investigation into the arrest of the unidentified teen.

"We're looking at all of that, whether the issuance was proper, whether the control holds were proper, and the entirety," he said.

Hans Menos of the Police Advisory Commission also questions if the arrest of the teen boy was handled correctly.

"I don't have enough information to say this wasn't handled perfectly. I don't believe it was," said Menos.

“I think we need to start thinking as a city, citizens, as corporations as businesses when do we want to infuse a police interaction into what we can handle on our own," said Menos.

The Philadelphia Zoo has since shared that the 14-year-old and the group he was with has previously been at the zoo soliciting patrons as well as throwing rocks and harassing the security guards.

The 14-year-old’s controversial arrest has since prompted concerned citizens to arrange an opcoming meeting with the Philadelphia Zoo.