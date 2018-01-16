Atlantic City attorney convicted of 'endangering' stepdaughter with sexual misconduct

Jose David Alcantara, previously acquitted of abusing one stepdaughter in 2016, was convicted of sexual misconduct against another. (Courtesy of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office)

An Atlantic City attorney previously acquitted of sexually assaulting a former teenage stepdaughter has been convicted of child endangerment by sexual misconduct related to her younger sister.

Criminal defense attorney Jose David Alcantara, 57, of Ventor Avenue, was convicted this week of the misconduct, which started when the victim was 10 years old.

"The state presented evidence showing that Alcantara would repeatedly engage in acts that included touching the child’s buttocks and repeatedly walking in on her in the shower," Atlantic County prosecutors said in a press release. The conduct allegedly started in 2005 and ended sometime in 2012 when the victim was around age 17.

“The extent of the defendant’s sexual conduct directed at this young girl throughout this timeframe was extremely disturbing," Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said in a statement. "The victim, who is now 22, is grateful for this verdict. We appreciate that these jurors were able to understand what this defendant did to this child."

It's the second time Alcantara has faced charges of sexual crimes against a child, but ironically, in the previous case, he was acquitted. That case allegedly involved the older sister of the victim whom he was convicted of endangering, both of whom were his stepdaughters at the time, according to a 2016 post-acquittal interview he gave the Press of Atlantic City.

Alcantara said his ex-wife, whom he met while traveling in Russia in 2004, moved alone with her two daughters to the United States. In 2016, he was found not guilty by a jury of charges of aggravated sexual assault against his other stepdaughter.

He was first charged and arrested in 2012 with abusing the older sister from 2006 to 2010, starting when she was 14. He claimed to be innocent, and said he refused multiple plea deals with no jail-time to prove his innocence and predicted he'd win the case against him relating to the younger sister.

Alcantara was previously found "guilty of unethical conduct" by New Jersey's Supreme Court in 1995, for allegedly urging his client's codefendants in the 1992 theft of a church bell not to testify, but he was not punished beyond a fine due to it being his first offense.

Alcantara is now detained and awaiting sentencing on Feb. 22.