Babysitter arrested for leaving kids in AC casino parking lot

A New Jersey babysitter was arrested in the parking lot of Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City after she allegedly left two young children in her care alone for an hour.

Shaun Sanders, 23, was charged with endangering the welfare child and possession of marijuana for the incident, the Atlantic City Police Department announced.

Sanders allegedly had left a 6-year-old child and infant in a car in the Ocean Resort parking lot for over an hour before police located and arrested her. They found her in possession of marijuana during a search. According to police, Sanders was at the casino to fill out paperwork for a job at the resort.

An Ocean Resort patron reportedly notified security after finding the 6-year-old wandering around the self-park garage unattended. They found the vehicle the child had left, inside of which was an infant less than 12 months old. Sanders allegedly did not return to the garage until an hour after police responded.

Bad babysitter?

"The children were left unattended by their babysitter, Shaun Saunders," a police report said. " Officers were on scene attempting to locate Saunders for more than one hour when she entered the parking garage. She was arrested without incident."

The children's mother was located at her place of employment and the kids were returned to her care, police said.

Atlantic City Police asked tipsters with information about this incident to contact them at 609-347-5766 or text a tip t tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. Tips can be left anonymously.