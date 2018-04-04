Best places to drink near the Villanova parade

Here are some of the best bars to stop over at during Villanova's victory parade.

The Villanova Wildcats' staggering 79-62 NCAA Championship victory over the Michigan Wolverines on April 2 has given Philadelphia another reason to celebrate, just months after the Eagles brought home the Super Bowl trophy.

Some 1 million fans flocked to the Ben Franklin Parkway for the Eagles' 5-mile-long victory parade. Closer to 50,000 are expected for the Villanova parade from 20th Street to City Hall, ending in a rally at Dilworth Park. It's the same route Nova followed when celebrating previous victories in 2016 and 1985.

Roads near the parade route will start to close down around 9 a.m. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Market and 20th and is scheduled to reach City Hall by 11:45, and the rally is scheduled to end around 12:30 p.m.

While you're in the area, here are some of the best bars along the Villanova parade route to get a drink. Always be sure to ask for that citywide special.

But if you're under 21, forget it. They won't serve you, and visibly intoxicated juveniles could be detained by law enforcement.

Best bars for getting drinks during the Nova parade

Liberty Bar & Grill ­– 2204 Market St.

Right near the parade route and open at 8 a.m., this is a "never say die" type of pub. Asked if they had concerns about rowdy college students, a bartender's answer was, "No, not at all."

Bonner's Irish Pub – 120 S. 23rd St.

A bit far from the parade route, but the great food and convivial staff might lure you into lingering here all day.

Drinkers – 1909 Chestnut St.

A popular place to get pitchers of beer after a hard day at the office.

Oscar's Tavern –1524 Sansom St.

Known widely as possibly the greatest dive bar in the world.

Fine Wine & Spirits – 2040 Market St.

Because who says you have to go to a bar?