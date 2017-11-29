Bicyclists create human barrier around bike lane where woman was killed

"Protected bike lanes now" reads a sign held by some 100 cyclists and supporters Wednesday morning on Spruce Street, where a cyclist was killed by a trash truck 24 hours prior. (Courtesy of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia)

Just 24 hours after a 24-year-old cyclist was killed at 11th and Spruce streets while riding in the bike lane, fellow cyclists and supporters linked arms and stood in Spruce to separate the bike lane from oncoming traffic.

"Protected bike lanes now," read a banner held by activists and members of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia (BCGP), which has argued repeatedly in favor of permanent installed barriers to protect bike lanes from traffic.

The victim, who had not been identified, reportedly was biking west in the Spruce Street bike lane around 7:30 a.m. when she collided with a private sanitation truck which was making a right turn on 11th, according to police.

Protected bike lanes have faced opposition from residents who believe they will make traffic and parking worse in city streets.

"Take note: motorists still getting by, children riding stress free along human-protected bike lane," BCGP communications director and Metro bike columnist Randy LoBasso noted in a tweet with video of the protest.

The victim lived near South and 7th streets but has not yet been identified by police pending family notification.

The garbage truck driver, who was not identified, has not been charged and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

BCGP is renewing its calls for protected bike lanes, called on the city to repaint the Spruce Street bike lane lines, which are faded near the intersection of the crash, and are also planning a vigil to the victim at 11th and Spruce on Wednesday at 5 p.m.