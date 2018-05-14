Bike courier killed on Spring Garden after being run over by SUV

One of the busiest roads for bikers in the city may not be safe enough, advocates say, after a cyclist was killed by an SUV.

This year's Ride of Silence through Philadelphia will be a little bit more somber. The list of local cyclists who have been killed while riding around the city that the annual silent memorial bike ride pays tribute to is one name longer on Wednesday, after the Saturday death of a courier biking to work.

Pablo Avendano, 34, was killed after being struck from behind by a Mitsubishi SUV near 10th and Spring Garden streets around 7:40 p.m. Both the bike and car were headed eastbound. The driver also reportedly ran Avendano over, and remained at the scene. No charges were announced against the driver as of Monday morning.

Avendano worked as a bike courier for the food delivery app Caviar and Sparrow Cycling Couriers. He was reportedly on his way to work at the time of the crash.

"Our dear friend and rider Pablo who was hit and killed on his bike last night on spring garden," Sparrow wrote in an Instagram post. "He was a teacher, an activist, a great rider, and a true friend to all of sparrow, the messenger community, and Philly as a whole."

Spring Garden has painted bike lanes crossing almost all of Philadelphia. It is "the most-ridden east-west bike lane north of Center City," according to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

"The lane itself was restriped last summer and the paint is still prominent on the street, with some blocks buffered [with a painted space separating the bike lane and car lane], some not. The block where this crash took place does not have a painted buffer," the Bicycle Coalition said in a blog post about the crash. "There has long been a plan to create a 'Greenway' on Spring Garden Street, which would physically protect cyclists from motorists, but funding has not yet been raised for implementation."

The Bicycle Coalition listed the following slain cyclists as to be honored during the Ride of Silence on May 16:

5-11-18 Pablo Barbanegra, 34, Philadelphia

5-3-18 Dean Pryor, 58 Burlington Twp., NJ

2-15-18 Lela Cruz, 8, Camden

12-19-17 Kevin Williams, 56 Bristol, PA

11-28-17 Emily Fredricks, 24 Philadelphia

9-23-17 Unknown M, 80, Philadelphia

9-2-17 Matt Petzel, 50, Lower Southampton, PA

9-1-17 Lorenzo Vasquez, Philadelphia

8-8-17 Josh Goldinger, 14 Lower Makefield, PA

6-24-17 Edward McElrean, 64, Bristol Twp, PA

6-18-17 Unknown Female, Camden