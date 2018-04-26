Bill Cosby found guilty in sexual assault case

A jury on Thursday found the disgraced comedian guilty on all three counts.

Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all three counts of sexual assault. A jury on Thursday reached the verdict in the embattled comedian's sexual assault retrial.

The official verdict was expected to be read in court Thursday afternoon. Cosby faces as many as 10 years behind bars as a first offender, although Pennsylvania law allows for a maximum penalty of three consecutive 10-year sentences, a prosecution spokeswoman said.

Cosby, 80, was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a then-friend, Andrea Constand, at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. His first trial on the charges ended in a mistrial last year when a jury could not agree on a unanimous verdict.

About 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, sometimes after drugging them, going back decades. All the accusations, apart from Constand's, were too old to be the subject of criminal prosecution.

Cosby has denied wrongdoing, saying any sexual contact he had was consensual.

