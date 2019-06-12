Black bear spotted on SEPTA tracks in East Falls

The Philly area's recent rash of bear sightings continued on Wednesday when a black bear was spotted roaming the SEPTA tracks along East Falls.

At 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, officials told Metro that they received a call about a "loose bear" running down the highway on Calumet and Heritage drive in East Falls.

Phillyvoice.com reported that the bear ran down the Manayunk/Norristown SEPTA Line.

The first glimpse of the bear was caught at 11: 20 a.m. by CBS Philly's Chopper 3 helicopter.

Chopper 3 was over the train tracks just west of the East Falls SEPTA Station around 11:20 a.m. when they spotted the bear. Details: https://t.co/moMJEB66tf pic.twitter.com/QkUEgrLYOi — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 12, 2019

Police reported that the game commission is taking care of the bear and has notified SEPTA regional rails about it. Citzen.com users showed a video claiming that wildlife conservation officers are also on the scene.

Outlets reported that the sighting has not impacted SEPTA service.

Citizen.com also claims that officers have been advised to "take aggressive action against the bear" or "chase the bear up a tree."

When faced with a bear the Pennsylvania Game Commission's website claims that you are supposed to make noise and alert the bear of your presence, back away from the bear slowly while facing the bear, remain calm while avoiding sudden movements, pay close attention because they are trying to figure what you are and once they do and they usually leave. If a black bear attacks, (which is rare) fight.

Game Warden Dustin Stoner of the Pennsylvania Game Commission spoke with inquirer.com and told them that "this is the time of the year when we get a lot of bear calls."

The commission has reported that seeing bears this time of the year is not uncommon because they mate around this time of the year . It also when cubs start to explore the world on their own.

This is one of the many recent bear sightings in the Philly metro area. It is the third bear incident to happen within the last few days.

On Monday, there were video reports of a bear in the Springfield area, and it was not caught. It reappeared Tuesday in the Wyndmoor area.

@STPDMontcoPA This was today at 1:15pm. Black bear cub running around Integrity Ave. pic.twitter.com/TUC5B9Yqpl — steve (@phillysteve83) June 10, 2019

Additionally over the weekend Warrington, Bucks County officials received reports of a black bear in the area which was handled by the game commission.

Philly police took to Twitter make sure Philadelphians knew to call 911 if residents spot a bear. Bear sightings can also be reported the commission's local office at 610-926-3136. The bear from Wednesday morning has not been caught.