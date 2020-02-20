Body burned beyond recognition in North Philly

Early Thursday morning, neighbors heard something that sounded like an explosion. Firefighters arrived on the scene and then discovered a body inside of a vehicle.

NBC reports that it took firefighters about ten minutes to extinguish the blaze, coming from a 2007 gray Mercedes-Benz station wagon. The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. within the 5000 block of North Sydenham Street.

Police discovered a body in the passenger seat that was practically burned to the bone, with the damage so severe that police have yet to determine the gender, or approximate the age of the victim.

In regards to the details of the discovery, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told outlets on the scene that, “It’s actually laying on its back with its head down by the floor board and its feet facing the rear of the vehicle. So that is unusual.”

Police believe that the victim was shot in the head. However, the Medical Examiners office is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

NBC reports that the fire was so hot, it melted the siding of a nearby garage.

It has been reported that the car is registered to a Philly address, but not to anyone in the immediate area.

Police hope that surveillance footage can give them some more answers and the investigation is ongoing.