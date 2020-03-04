CBD is not regulated, but the state is working on it

Cannabidiol, known as CBD, is a non-psychoactive component of cannabis that can treat pain and anxiety. But CBD supplements you find online may be unsafe and ineffective. Photo: ISTOCK

CBD is practically everywhere you look, and although it’s a popular trend, state officials want to remind residents that there are unknown risks that come with CBD-themed products.

Although CBD claims to help anxiety and chronic pain, federal officials claim there is little research on CBD benefits and harms.

Inquirer.com reports that the head of the state health department said on Tuesday that, “there are significant concerns about the quality, safety, and the content” when it comes to CBD items found all over the internet and in stores.

Pennsylvania doesn’t regulate or test these CBD items. However, the state’s medical marijuana dispensaries are.

According to Inquirer.com, the state-approved clinical research on CBD. It is now part of the state’s medical-marijuana program.

Secretary Rachel Levine told Inquirer.com that the state wants to do “more research about the benefits and side effects of CBD-rich medical marijuana and CBD medications from hemp.”

Even though it is not regulated, CBD products are popular amongst the nation. It was reported that a lot of the hemp grown in Pennsylvania is grown for CBD purposes.

Fred Strathmeyer, a deputy secretary with the state agriculture department, believes that farmers are eager to grow hemp for CBD because it is easy to make money.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved only one CBD-derived product for medicinal purposes.

The FDA website state that, “FDA continues to be concerned at the proliferation of products asserting to contain CBD that are marketed for therapeutic or medical uses although they have not been approved by FDA. Often such products are sold online and are therefore available throughout the country. Selling unapproved products with unsubstantiated therapeutic claims is not only a violation of the law, but also can put patients at risk, as these products have not been proven to be safe or effective. This deceptive marketing of unproven treatments also raises significant public health concerns because patients and other consumers may be influenced not to use approved therapies to treat serious and even fatal diseases.”

Natalie Krak, a policy director for the state agriculture department, told Inquirer.com that the agency only tests help for its THC threshold.

Avocates are encouraging officials to regulate CBD for those who cannot afford a medical marijuana card.

On Tuesday’s hearing, although it wasn’t the subject, lawmakers raised issues with Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's support for legalizing recreational cannabis.

“I’ll be upfront: I was a ‘no’ on medical marijuana — not because I didn’t want to see people benefit from it, but because of the way it was done,” Rep. Jerry Knowles (R., Schuylkill) told Inquirer.com.

Knowles added, “But what is done is done.”

Knowles asked Levine if she was worried about how it would impact the state’s medical-marijuana program.

“My goal with the medical marijuana program is to keep this medically and clinically based,” Levine responded, according to Inquirer.com.

Levine added, “I did not want Pennsylvania to become Venice Beach. ... We have been able to thread that needle and keep this a very medically based program for patients with serious medical conditions.”

It was also noted that Wolf and Fetterman are looking at marijuana legalization as a social justice issue.