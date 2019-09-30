How to celebrate Pennsylvania wine month

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), the state Department of Agriculture, and the Pennsylvania Winery Association (PWA) are teaming up to celebrate Pennsylvania Wine Month.

Officials want to celebrate the booming wine industry that contributes $1.4 billion to the state’s economy.

To celebrate Pennsylvania Wine Month, the Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) Premium Collection stores will be spending the month showcasing Pennsylvania wines, and hosting in-store wine tasting on October 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Samples will be featured throughout the month.

In addition, FW&GS, PA Preferred, and the Pennsylvania Cheese Guild will be embracing the wonderful world of wine and cheese pairings.

Two FW&GS stores’ new Taste & Learn Centers will be offering a free educational course for folks to familiarize themselves with local wine and cheese from the state. A representative from the Pennsylvania Cheese Guild will explain the pairings.

Attendees will also receive a free PA Wines Guide and other fun and educational materials.

The first pairing event will take place on October 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the FW&GS Premium Collection store located on 127 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Delaware County. It will specifically focus on wines from Chaddsford Winery.

The second event will be take place October 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the FW&GS Premium Collection store located at Cranberry Mall, 20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township, Butler County. This pairing event will focus on Mazza Vineyards wines.

The events are free, but attendance is limited, and you are required to register in advance. If you or someone you know is interested in attending you should either register in person or call the wine experts at each location. For the Wayne event call Jeremy Garcia at 610-688-6154, for the Cranberry township event call Jerry Metallo at 724-776-0300.

You can take your pick of up to 224 wines across the 557 FW&GS stores. The wines come from over 49 Pennsylvania wineries.

If you miss out on the classes, don’t worry, throughout the entire month experts will be sharing their best tips and tricks for local wine at pennsylvaniawine.com.