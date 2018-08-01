Charges in Rittenhouse Square murder reduced, bail lowered

Charges against Michael J White related to the fatal stabbing of Sean Schellenger were downgraded to third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. (PPD)

A judge agreed to reduce charges against Michael White, the suspect in the Rittenhouse Square murder of a local real estate developer, during his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

DA Larry Krasner's office withdrew first-degree murder charges against White in the July 12 fatal stabbing of Sean Schellenger, 37, during the hearing, reports say. The charges were reduced to third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

White, 20, was working as a cyclist delivering food at the time he encountered Schellenger, who was in a car with friends, at 17th and Chancellor streets around 10:50 p.m. on July 12.

Under circumstances that are not yet entirely clear, an altercation broke out between the two men. One witness reportedly said Schellenger tackled White, and White allegedly fatally stabbed him in the back before fleeing.

White surrendered to authorities later and has reportedly cooperated with the investigation, for example helping them find the knife he allegedly used and hid on a nearby rooftop, according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

After news of the Rittenhouse Square murder and White's role in it broke, supporters of White took to social media to claim that he was acting in self-defense and to claim he is the "true victim." White is an engineering student at Morgan University in Baltimore who grew up in Philadelphia and is interested in poetry, according to a Gofundme page he started to fundraise tuition money. He has in the past faced charges of marijuana possession and was entered into a misdemeanor diversionary program.

A pillar of the community lost in Rittenhouse Square murder

Schellenger, of Point Breeze, was a former Penn State quarterback and CEO of Streamline Solutions who was remembered by family and friends as a pillar of the community. He had a record of past arrests in 2001 for burglary and resisting arrest in Chester County, in 2008 for battery in Florida, and in 2009 for disorderly conduct in Chester County.

The incident has become a flashpoint for controversy with supporters of White claiming he acted in self-defense, and saying that Schellenger was the aggressor during the fight.

DA Krasner's office reportedly has cell phone video of the incident in their possession but has not shared it publicly.

White's preliminary hearing was continued to Oct. 30. His bail was lowered to $150,000, which supporters said they expect to soon post at 10 percent to get him released from Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility to house arrest pending trial.