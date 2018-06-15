Chesco man charged in 'nightmare' kidnapping, abuse of girl

An Avondale man is charged with randomly snatching a child out of her home and sexually abusing her.

Humberto Guzman-Garcia is charged with attempted rape and kidnapping for abusing a girl he snatched out of her home in the middle of the night. (Courtesy of Chesco DA's office)

An Avondale man is behind bars on charges that he lured a 4-year-old girl out of her home in the middle of the night to sexually assault her, the Chester County DA's office announced.

"A monster took me," the victim, who was quickly noticed missing and found by her parents, allegedly told police after the assault.

Now Humberto Guzman-Garcia, 35, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault and attempted rape for his alleged assault on the 4-year-old. He was discovered in the act of abusing her by her father near the home, fled on foot and was later arrested, prosecutors said.

"This crime is every parent's nightmare," said Chesco DA Tom Hogan in a statement. "A monster comes out of the night, abducts your child, and sexually assaults her. This is proof that evil exists in the world."

Guzman-Garcia, whose last listed address was also in Avondale, [near the home?] was a "complete stranger" to the victim's family, prosecutors said.

On June 10 around 3:30 a.m., the parents of the victim realized she was missing and began searching for her. The girl later told her father that she heard a knock on the door, went to open it, and Guzman-Garcia then took her outside.

While searching for his daughter, the victim's father reportedly saw Guzman-Garcia "about 50 yards away behind a shed, holding down the victim, and the defendant's pants were unbuckled," prosecutors said. As the victim's father approached, the suspect fled. He saw her underwear had been removed and was on the ground nearby.

Police were called and found Guzman-Garcia in a disabled car nearby. The victim's father identified him as the suspect. According to an affidavit, medical examiners found the girl had suffered vaginal injuries, and Guzman-Garcia admitted to digitally abusing her.

"Vigilance on the part of the young girl's parents and quick work from responding troopers were instrumental in apprehending a dangerous predator," said Pennsylvania State Police Troop J commanding officer Capt. James H. Fisher.

Guzman-Garcia, a U.S. citizen, is currently detained in Chester County prison. His last known address was on the 400 block of Lake Road, about two miles from the victim's home.

"This was a bold and brazen attack," Hogan said. "We will not stand for children being hurt in Chester County."

Hogan said the blatant nature of the attack sparked concerns that the same perpetrator may have assaulted other victims, and is urging anyone with more information about Guzman-Garcia to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-268-2022.