City hires Arc Environmental to help asbestos problem

Philly has selected an environmental consulting firm to help with the School District of Philadelphia’s Asbestos Abatement Program.

A release states the Philadelphia’s Asbestos Abatement Program is a partnership with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), School District of Philadelphia, and 32BJ Service Employees International Union (32BJ SEIU).

The third-party will focus on facilitating and finalizing the process and plan for the district’s Asbestos Abatement Program.

The goal of the program, according to a release, is to ensure that the district will be compliant with local, state and federal regulations. The city wants to make sure that it will have the best management practices for the district during the process of asbestos abatement activities in schools.

“The PFT has long been at the forefront of advocating for healthy schools for our educators and children. It is encouraging that Mayor Jim Kenney convened this working group to not only discuss the very real process issues at hand but also to discuss possible solutions. The proposed contract has promise and potential, and my team and I look forward to a collaborative relationship,” Jerry T. Jordan, President, Pof PFT said in a release.

A release states that the city has chosen the consulting firm, Arc Environmental, LLC. This firm is an accredited environmental firm that focused on extensive facilitation experience and industrial hygiene services. Their work with the city is expected to start in March 2020.

“Arc Environmental is uniquely qualified because their team has extensive experience in working with large school districts, as well as a demonstrated ability to build trust and confidence among diverse stakeholders,” Kenney said in a release.

Kenney added that, “I’m confident that their two and a half decades of experience will help them fulfill this important task of making sure that the District’s Asbestos Abatement Program is jointly finalized and trusted by all parties, and that it will best serve our students and families.”

Arc Environmental was chosen by a panel of representatives from the District, PFT, the City of Philadelphia and 32BJ SEIU. This firm was chosen because of its experience asbestos abatement program.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite said in a release that, “Our children and teachers deserve our best. That is why we have been working with the PFT for the last year to define a set of protocols and procedures on how to manage the asbestos repair and removal process in the School District. We are looking forward to working with Arc to finalize this process for our current projects and prepare for even more projects in the coming months. Expanding the stakeholders to include our partners at 32BJ will help make sure that the entire operations group embraces a common set of protocols and procedures.”