Coronavirus has made its way to Philly

A COVID-19 patient is being treated at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

For the first time, a coronavirus patient is being treated in Philadelphia. Although the patient is a Montgomery County resident, they are being treated at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to Inquirer.com

Other outlets report that the patient is in critical condition.

As of Monday afternoon, this brings the total of cases to 10 in the state. Seven of the patients are from Montgomery County, one is from Wayne County, one is from Monroe County and the other is from Delaware County.

It was reported that the patient had recently traveled internationally.

Patrick Norton, Vice President for Public Affairs, told outlets in a statement that the hospital is “using all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Norton added, “This includes care in an isolation room, which is designed for both optimal medical care of patients with infectious diseases and the protection of staff and other patients.”

In addition to news of this case, it was also reported by Inquirer.com that a CHOP cardiologist tested positive for coronavirus. It was reported that the cardiologist was working for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia. The cardiologist has been hospitalized.

Inquirer.com obtained an email sent from CHOP CEO Madeline Bell to employees.

“While we are keeping the physician in our thoughts and hope for his full recovery, we have immediately shifted focus to the well-being of our patients, families, and staff who may have been directly or indirectly exposed at this KOP site,” Bell wrote in the email.

The email continued, “We are taking all precautionary measures to identify and contain any possible exposures, and we are in constant communication with state and local health agencies to ensure timely and coordinated response efforts.”

It is being reported that CHOP suspended service at the King of Prussia Specialty Care site, where the cardiologist worked. They also suspended service at adjacent allergy clinics in King of Prussia. They are able to redirect patients treated there to the hospital’s main Philadelphia campus.

Inquirer.com reported that the hospital is contacting those who might have come in contact with the doctor over the past week, both patients and staff. They are asking those who have come in contact with the doctor to self-quarantine for two-weeks.

The email also stated that those who show symptoms of coronavirus will be offered testing through the state.

Inquirer.com reports that Lower Merion School District canceled classes on Tuesday, March 10, since two students and a staff member might have been exposed to the virus during their visit to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia.

The two students and the staff are being placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Superintendent Robert Copeland told Inquirer.com that, “The Montgomery County Office of Public Health has advised us that the CDC says these three individuals pose no risk of transmission since they are not showing any symptoms.”

Copeland continued, “The District already has enhanced cleaning protocols in place. However, out of an abundance of caution, all LMSD schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, for additional sanitizing. Special attention will be given to public spaces and high-touch surfaces, such as keyboards, railings, door handles, etc.”