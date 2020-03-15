Councilman and his Task Force make music work

When Councilman David Oh established the Philadelphia Music Industry Task Force in 2017 as part of a mandate toward progress for the city’s cultural and creative economy — to take Philly’s music industry, past and present into account and develop a strategy for re-establishing its presence in the music world — he and his team of 13 music industry professionals (artists, producers, lawyers, booking agents) were ready for anything.

Even COVID-19.

Though Philadelphia City Council canceled Thursday’s public hearing with music business leaders discussing the creation of the establishment of a permanent local music office, fair compensation for working musicians, and dedicated funding to invest in Philly’s soul-sonic economy, Oh and his staff leaders Tyler DeBusi and Dongkun Kang made those testimonies available to Metro.

“We’re looking to bring back the status of the music industry here, and find ways in which Philly city government can help,” said Kang of a winter 2019 set of task force recommendations winnowed to the aforementioned three highlighted points.

From Gamble + Huff + Bell’s soulful Philadelphia International Records to the rise of rockers from The Hooters to Todd Rundgren to The War on Drugs to the dawn of The Roots, John Legend and Meek Mill, this city has known platinum-plated success. In her testimony to City Council, Kelly Lee, Chief Cultural Officer of the City of Philadelphia and a member of the Music Industry Task Force, added the hallowed names of Hall & Oates, Chubby Checker, Frankie Avalon, Bobby Rydell, Marian Anderson, Will Smith, Boyz II Men, Sarah Chang, Mario Lanza, and Patti LaBelle to that list.

“Philadelphia has historically been home to a vibrant, world-class musical heritage representing all genres, including classical, opera, Hip Hop, R&B, jazz, folk and soul,” wrote Lee.

With all of that history and success behind him and the city, nothing will stop Oh’s progress where Philly’s current creative economy is concerned.

Not even coronavirus.

Still dealing with City Council’s new rules of COVID-19 engagement and preparing for the current slowdown in all aspects of the local economy, creative and otherwise, Oh spoke enthusiastically about the testimonies of his task force’s top experts.

“We’ve gotten to a very good spot and are ready to advocate for a serious place in the music economy — which means resources, leadership and money,” said the Councilman. “The city government has not at all recognized the importance of a creative arts economy — music, film, fashion and all of its jobs, be they in manufacturing or its educational components. What it does for our city, from the local audiences to its boost in tourism. The tax dollars. So, there aren’t funds for it, or incentives being offered, in which to make our city much more competitive. To do this means leadership and dollars.”

When it came to recommendations made by the task force, the advocacy power of a music industry office was at the top of the list.

Mark Schulz, the Senior Executive Director for the Recording Academy — the membership organization known for the GRAMMY Awards, with 1000+ members in the region — offered the sort of population density statistics (e.g. second-largest city on the East Coast, fourth-largest media market in the nation) that “puts Philadelphia ahead of self-proclaimed music cities like Nashville and Austin in terms of available music makers and music fans.” He then stated that having a designated music office holds “potential benefits that… in many regards would provide a path to achieving other recommendations from the Task Force.”

Grammy-winning producer Carvin Haggins seconded that point with an emotional plea. “This office will be our flag in the sand to show that Philadelphia cares about the over-worked musician, the under-paid producer, the invisible songwriter and the visible artist.”

David Ivory, a multi-platinum music engineer and the Chairman of the Music Industry Task Force, furthered Oh’s agenda with the development of an awareness campaign for fair compensation of working musicians (“the omnipresence of music and the proliferation of amateur musicians sometimes causes a sense in the public that music is performed for free. In truth, performing music is a musician’s livelihood”) and identifying sources of funding for sustained, dedicated efforts to grow our music economy and offer financial incentives.

“Suggestions include developing local tax incentives for producers of large-scale events, such as Made in America, to include more Philadelphia-based talent,” wrote Ivory. “The tax abatements that exist in Philadelphia for new construction or rehabilitation could be modeled for the creation of music facilities. Local officials could also urge state officials to create music production tax credits akin to the preexisting film production tax credits available from the state.”

Also recommended by Ivory was the need to conduct an Economic Impact Study of the Philly music industry to identify a baseline of its current economic impact and provide descriptions of occupations within the music industry.

“Philadelphia has great musicians, great producers and engineers, smart managers, fantastic venues and people to book them – amazing talents all around,” said Oh. “We just need to sure up the music economy’s infrastructure – part of which means letting the people know we are here, and see from city government an acknowledgment that those same people take the creative arts economy seriously. It may be a hobby to listen to music, but it’s not a hobby to make the music. These are real jobs with real money involved, and a powerful economic engine for Philadelphia.”