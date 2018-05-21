Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

Craziest floats you've ever seen at Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby 2018

Philly took to the streets for the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby of 2018.
By
Kait Moore
 Published : May 21, 2018 | Updated : May 21, 2018
VIEW GALLERY 14 Photos

On Saturday, residents of East Kensington took to the streets with their hand-made parade floats where they were greeted with obstacles of orange powder, dodgeballs, and silly string at Norris and Susquehanna streets.

Derby contestants ended their ride through a messy mud pit at Trenton Ave and Dauphin streets before the final awards ceremony. Contestants were awarded based on a variety of categories, including “best engineering” and “best costuming.”

The daylong event also featured art vendor tables along Trenton Avenue with items for purchase and a variety of food trucks. 

See above for more photos. 

 
 
 

Latest News

 
Trending

Latest Events

 