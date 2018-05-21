Craziest floats you've ever seen at Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby 2018

Philly took to the streets for the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby of 2018.

Riders in the Kensington Kinetic Derby 2018 ride in their eccentric hand-made floats on May 19.

On Saturday, residents of East Kensington took to the streets with their hand-made parade floats where they were greeted with obstacles of orange powder, dodgeballs, and silly string at Norris and Susquehanna streets.

Derby contestants ended their ride through a messy mud pit at Trenton Ave and Dauphin streets before the final awards ceremony. Contestants were awarded based on a variety of categories, including “best engineering” and “best costuming.”

The daylong event also featured art vendor tables along Trenton Avenue with items for purchase and a variety of food trucks.

See above for more photos.