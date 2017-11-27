Dad, grandma charged after 3-year-old shoots self

Child in critical condition after shooting self in the leg.

Terrance Williams, left, and Barbara McGill, right, are charged with endangerment after a 3-year-old girl shot herself in their house. (PPD)

A 3-year-old Southwest Philadelphia girl is reportedly in danger of possibly losing her leg after accidentally shooting herself with an unsecured firearm on Sunday.

Now the girl’s father, Terrance Williams, and grandmother, Barbara McGill, 64, are both under arrest, facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say that the girl picked up a handgun that belonged to her father inside her home on the 1300 block of South Wilton Street on Sunday morning and shot it into her own right thigh.

She was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for surgery to save her leg. Her exact condition remains unclear.

Williams’ was reportedly not in the house at the time of the shooting, but had allegedly left the gun with McGill, his mother, and instructed her to place it in a secure holster. Instead, she left it in an unlocked closet before falling asleep, where the girl later found it, NBC reported.

It’s the fourth shooting by a child using unsecured firearms in Philly in the last three months.

A 3-year-old shot his uncle in September while they were driving in Center City with the child’s father’s gun, which was stashed under the seat of the car.

A 6-year-old shot his 3-year-old brother in the forehead in October, critically injuring him and leading to child endangerment charges against the father.

And earlier in November, a 2-year-old in Olney fatally shot himself. No charges were reported in that case and the child was believed to have found the gun, previously reported stolen, in the trash.

Free gun locks are distributed no-questions-asked through numerous city agencies and institutions.

They are distributed at the Sheriff’s office (100 S. Broad Street, 5th floor), Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., or call 215-686-3572. You can contact your City Council representative. Or you can request one at the 26th Police District at 615 E. Girard Ave.