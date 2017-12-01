Delaware teen murdered after traveling to Philly for Facebook first date, police say

Sabriya McLean, seen in 2014, left, and Cole Swaringer-Herring, 23, who is charged with her murder. (PPD)

A 15-year-old Delaware teenage girl came to Philadelphia for a date with a man she had met on Facebook. She would wind up found dead in a pile of leaves near 49th and Walnut streets, stabbed more than 80 times and set on fire.

Now police have charged Cole Swaringer-Herring, 23, with murder, arson and abuse of corpse.

The body of Sabriya McLean, 15, of New Castle, Delaware, was discovered on the morning of Nov. 29 near Herring's home, where police say he confessed to his parents.

Herring's Facebook profile identifies him by the nickname "Uzi Daddy" and features pictures of himself living it up with women and smoking marijuana. It lists his occupation as "Chief executive officer at F---ing Your B---h (;" and education as being at "Sexology High School."

No statements or images of actual violence are visible on his public profile.

No motive has yet been offered for why the date turned deadly.

But police say the two's encounter at some point turned violent when he stabbed her some 80 times, before later setting her body on fire, police allege to try and cover up the evidence, and burying her corpse in leaves behind his house on the 200 block of South 49th Street.

McLean's family could not be reached for comment. She was previously listed living in the neighborhood on Ogden Street and attending the Lea School.

No attorney could be reached for comment who was specifically assigned to Herring's case, which is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20.