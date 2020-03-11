Doing Business in Philadelphia

In 2019, Philadelphia was ranked the 12th most difficult city to start a business in the U.S. with the cost of starting a business three times above the U.S. median. The study measured cities by the level of difficulty in opening a small to mid-sized business, locating an establishment, hiring employees, and getting operating permits, among other categories.

Throughout America, cities are competing for companies and jobs. Some of the top-ranked cities for ease of doing business include Atlanta, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, and Arlington, Virginia. The reasons these cities rank so high up is due to issues such as the time it takes to open a business, the ability to fill out forms online instead of in person, and getting questions answered in one location instead of going from one government office to another.

Last year, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia began an initiative to focus on inclusive, neighborhood growth called the PHL Neighborhood Growth Project. It is a comprehensive approach to advance smart, pro-growth policies designed to grow jobs across Philadelphia, block by block. The four pillars of the Project’s agenda are:

— Inclusive Growth and Good Jobs

— Education and Workforce Modernization

— Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods

— Putting People First at City Hall

As part of the Project, we are working with City Council and the Kenney Administration on ways to make it easier to do business in Philadelphia and to create an environment that offers quality customer service to our business community.

We applaud Councilman Derek Green for introducing the Ease of Doing Business resolution in City Council to kick-start a process which will ensure respectful, efficient, and timely service for all business owners who interact with the city; cut through the red tape that can prohibit the growth of well-paying jobs; and uphold a Business Owners' Bill of Rights.

On March 16th, City Council will be featuring testimony from businesses on their experiences in Philadelphia. We urge you to tell us your story and how you think Philadelphia could do a better job of encouraging job growth in our neighborhoods. You can help build support for our inclusive, pro-growth agenda in Philadelphia City Hall by joining our coalition, signing up for our email alerts to stay informed, and contacting your council member. There are many other ways to get involved in our city’s future through our new PHL Neighborhood Growth Project. Contact us at info@phillyneighborhoodgrowth.com to ask how you can make a difference.

Starting and running a business is hard enough and shouldn’t be made harder by unnecessary red tape or inflexible bureaucracy. With smart policy reforms, we can do better. Hundreds of businesses have joined our efforts. We hope you will too.

Rob Wonderling is president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Send comments, feedback or get involved by emailing him at rwonderling@chamberphl.com