Drexel University housing canceled on students last minute

A number of upperclassman at a Philadelphia university has seen their on- campus housing canceled for the fall semester.

Drexel University housing was canceled last minute for upperclassman students who paid their security deposit in advance due to demand.

The university informed students via email that they would have to find another place to live for the semester as housing for upperclassman is not guaranteed.

Drexel University housing not guaranteed for upperclassman

Kennedy Jackman of Cheltenham spoke with Action News about losing her campus housing last minute.

"Basically it just flat-out said 'your housing is canceled," Jackman said of an email she received from the university just 48 hours ago.

"First I went to the Drexel affiliates, the Summit, and they were all filled within four hours as we were all scrambling to find a place," said Jackman.

"It is upsetting. It's really sad because I love Drexel, I love being here, I would not want to go to any other school. The fact they're doing this to me, as someone who is loyal to them, is really sad," said Jackman.

Jackman is a third-year student and one of many trying to figure out where she is going to live this coming school year.

Another unnamed third-year student found themselves in a similar situation as Jackman. The student had secured Drexel University housing in a suite located in Caneris Hall, but learned their housing and their other three roommates housing was canceled as well.

Drexel University housing alternatives

In their statement, Drexel informed students that they are currently “working with 74 upper-class students who could not be accommodated in university housing due to demand."

Following the housing cancellation of many, Drexel University provided its students with other options they hope can help with links to private housing complexes in the area, including one University Crossings and another private complex called the Summit.