Op-Ed: Drexel University medical students speak on on closure of Hahnemann hospital

We, a group of Drexel medical students, are outraged. We are outraged about the abrupt closure of Hahnemann Hospital. We saw patients lose their providers, and over two thousand people, including doctors and residents, lose their jobs overnight. We are those future doctors and residents, and we are affected by this closure, too. Make no mistake that doctors are members of the working class. We unite with Pennsylvania Association for Nurses and Allied Health Professionals, Put People First! PA, and all those affected to fight for Hahnemann and for every person’s right to healthcare. When we see the news about California companies wanting to buy Hahnemann, we call for transparency and a guarantee that healthcare and jobs are put over profit. Ultimately, we know that the only solution is healthcare for everyone, no exceptions.

Signed,

Emma Schanzenbach, Drexel University College of Medicine Medical Student

Clarissa O’Conor, Drexel University College of Medicine Medical Student

Rohit Mukherjee, Drexel University College of Medicine Medical Student

Kristin Spiegel, Drexel University College of Medicine Medical Student

Yasmina Samaha, Drexel University College of Medicine Medical Student

Blake Horton, Drexel University College of Medicine Medical Student

Kathleen Nelson, Drexel University College of Medicine Medical Student

Editor's note: Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia's Center City is closing due to "severe financial difficulties." A statement on the hospital's website said, "Despite our best efforts to find solutions, none were found. The hospital cannot continue to lose millions of dollars each month and remain in business." Hahnemann filed for bankruptcy in June, then began gradually cutting back on services. Earlier this month, a bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the hospital's residency programs to a consortium of six other local hospitals. Hahnemann had been serving the Philly area for over 170 years.