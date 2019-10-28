Drunk, distracted drivers a concern this Halloween

With kids across the state gearing up for trick-or-treating this Thursday, AAA released scary stats that show Halloween is a statistically dangerous night for distracted and drunk driving.

Halloween is consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA). Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to AAA.

In Pennsylvania, pedestrian fatalities increased by 34 percent in 2018, with PennDOT crash data showing 14,292 crashes involved a distracted driver. In October 2017, AAA reports, cops made 3,657 drunk driving arrests.

The combination of drinking and increased pedestrian traffic on Halloween is a deadly combination. AAA and NHSTA found that:

One-fourth of all pedestrian deaths ranging in age from 5-14 occurred in the four days leading up to Halloween (October 28-31) in 2017.

On Halloween night 2017, 89 people were fatally injured in a traffic crash, with 13 percent involving alcohol.

In 2017, more than half of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween occurred with the pedestrian outside of a marked crosswalk.

From 2013 – 2017, 158 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night

From 2013 - 2017, 22 percent of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween night involved a drunk driver.

During that period, 42 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night were in crashes involving a drunk driver.