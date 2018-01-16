Eagles fan allegedly punched police horse

"Nicky" the Philly Police Mounted Unit horse is reportedly uninjured after being attacked by an intoxicated Eagles fan.

Taylor Hendricks, of Lehigh County, allegedly punched a police horse after being ejected from an Eagles game. (PPD)

An intoxicated fan allegedly disgraced the Eagles' playoff win on Saturday by punching a Philly police horse.

A Lehigh County man caught sneaking in to see the Eagles without a ticket responded by punching a Philly police horse that was patrolling the stadium area, police said.

Taylor Hendricks, 22, of Whitehall, Pa., is now facing charges of aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement office and cruelty to animals, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The incident began at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, as the Eagles were playing the Falcons.

"Security personnel at Lincoln Financial Field ejected the defendant because he was intoxicated and did not possess a ticket," a police report stated.

There was no clear motivation for why Hendricks allegedly attacked the horse who was with the Mounted Unit providing security for the game: according to the police report, he simply walked up and started throwing blows.

"After the male was ejected he walked over to a mounted officer and began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder area," the report said.

The officer on the horse also sustained some blows to the legs before another officer grabbed Hendricks and put him in custody. Luckily, neither the horse nor the officer were injured, police said.

Hendricks pleaded not guilty and is reportedly currently free on bail.

The Eagles beat the Falcons 15-10 and advanced on to Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Vikings.