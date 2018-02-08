Eagles get heroes' welcome at Philly parade

Eagles fans on their way to the Super Bowl LII victory parade packed Philadelphia early Thursday.

Masses of Eagles fans gather near City Hall to watch the Super Bowl victory parade. (Courtesy of City of Philadelphia)

This is a live story, with continuing updates over the course of the parade.

10:30 a.m.: The Eagles victory parade is on schedule to begin at Broad St. and Pattison Avenue at 11 a.m.

Observers across the parade route from South Philly to the Art Museum have already documented massive crowds lining up along virtually the entire route. As Metro previously reported, SEPTA significantly altered service for the parade, multiple roads are closed, as well as many organizations' city offices and schools.

Highway Patrol lined up and ready to escort the champions down broad st! pic.twitter.com/SDvCi81nnr — S. Dig (@Sdig_gman) February 8, 2018

SEPTA has already become so crowded the Broad Street Line began skipping Walnut-Locust Station, which was too full of people for anyone to get in or out.

Additionally, the Eagles parade has been designated an official "no drone zone." If you see a drone operating in the area, police are asking you to let them know.

Text 888777 with the message ReadyEagles to sign up for the city's parade-related text alert system.

Check back with Metro for more updates as the parade gets underway.