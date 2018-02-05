Eagles welcomed back to Philly as champions

Philadelphia's champions of Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles, were welcomed home to Philadelphia by adoring fans.

The Eagles depart their plane on Monday, a day after winning the Super Bowl. Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan

The Eagles returned to their loyal fans as champions on Monday after defeating the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Photo: @Eagles Twitter

The Philadelphia Eagles flew to Minneapolis from the airport last month as contenders. They returned on Monday afternoon as champions.

Fans gathered at Aviation Terminal cheered as their champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, arrived Monday afternoon victorious from Minneapolis, where they had won Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles are the toast of Philly after their victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Several Eagles shared their love for the city at a post-Super Bowl press conference.

Doug Pederson: “Our fans have been waiting a long time for this and I am so excited to be a part of it to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia."

Brent Celek: “It's unreal. I am so excited for our team, this organization, man I am so excited for these fans. I can't wait to get back to them and party it's going to be so fun."

Nick Foles: “To be a part of the Philadelphia Eagles first championship, we’ve all waited a long time to be in this position, to be world champions. The people who bleed green, the people of Philadelphia, the people all across the nation that support the Eagles, they’ve waited a long time. Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie has waited a long time. Being a part of this, being drafted to Philadelphia, being fortunate enough to come back and be a part of this team, to be a piece of this puzzle, it has been a long time coming, and I know there’s going to be a lot of celebrating tonight.”

Additional reporting by Evan Macy