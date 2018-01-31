Eagles won't confirm parade date, 'don't want to jinx it'

Some accused Philly of "counting its chickens before they're hatched" ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Rumors are swirling that the city of Philadelphia has already picked a day for a post-Super Bowl parade, but the city is denying them, saying officials don't want to jinx the championship game.

Philly sports blog Crossing Broad says Wednesday, Feb. 7, has tentatively been picked for the day of the post-Super Bowl parade in Center City.

Now Boston fans are hoping those rumors could actually help fire up the Patriots to win in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, as some say happened in 2005.

"Thirteen years ago, the same thing occurred and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used it as motivation for the Patriots — reading his players the Philadelphia parade plans the night prior to the game," wrote Metro sports editor Matt Burke. "The Patriots wound up winning the contest, capturing their third Super Bowl title in four seasons."

There's even a video of Belichick reading Philly's plans to his players to get them angry enough to win.

Someone who does know his history is Philly Mayor Jim Kenney, who said the parade won't be planned early this time around.

"No plans right now for a parade — we don't want to jinx it!" he tweeted during a social media Q&A.

No plans right now for a parade - we don't want to jinx it! Our planning right now is focused on public safety surrounding Sunday’s game. #FlyEaglesFly #AskKenney https://t.co/oZZyeJGtTl — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 30, 2018

The post-Super Bowl parade would be expected to start with an event at the Wells Fargo Center at Broad and Pattison before heading up Broad, around City Hall, up the Ben Franklin Parkway and ending at the Art Museum.