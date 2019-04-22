One dead, seven wounded in three Easter Sunday shootings

Philadelphia police are investigating three separate shootings that left one person dead and seven injured on Easter Sunday.

The fatal shooting took place in North Philadelphia on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Police responded to a report of a “person with a gun,” and found a 37-year-old man bleeding out from chest wounds on the street next to a 1997 green Honda CRV, according to Philly.com.

A 27-year-old man sitting behind the wheel of the vehicle also suffering gunshot wounds to the chest, cops said. The older man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died at about 12:04 a.m.. The younger victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, and is said to be in critical condition.

A separate drive-by shooting occurred earlier Sunday evening, at about 10 p.m. outside a Chinese takeout restaurant on the 1500 block of South 31st Street in Grays Ferry, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities said someone fired a gun from a car, wounding four people outside a south Philadelphia takeout restaurant. The shooter reportedly opened fire from a Nissan Altima, hitting a 36-year-old woman in the elbow, and a 16-year-old girl in the legs. A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old female were also injured during the shooting. Paramedics took a 36-year-old woman who had been shot in the elbow and a 23-year-old man who had four bullet wounds to his right leg to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Shortly after, the 16 and 18-year-old girls arrived at the emergency room of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, each suffering a gunshot wound to a leg. All four victims were reported to be in stable condition. Police found numerous shell casings and seven bullet fragments at the scene, according to Philly.com.

Sunday’s violence began on the 100 block of South 49th Street in West Philadelphia about 2:25 p.m. Sunday. Police said bullets hit a 23-year-old man’s legs and buttocks, and struck the torso of 22-year-old man multiple times. Officials took the victims to Penn Presbyterian, where both were reported to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the three instances, and police are asking the public to help provide any information.