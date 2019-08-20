Philadelphia seniors receive free fans to combat heat wave

Philadelphians try to cool off during summer heat.

City Council member Cherelle Parker is helping senior citizens and low-income families stay cool during this eternal heat wave.

Dozens of residents on Tuesday morning lined up outside Parker’s office in Cedarbrook to receive a heat-wave hero — a free box fan.

ABC 6 reported that a hundred fans were donated to pre-chosen senior citizens and other low-income residents. Many of the residents live in row houses, which are extremely hard to cool.

Ready.gov reported that during the extreme heat, older adults, children, overweight or sick people have a higher risk of suffering heat-related illnesses.

Philly is currently suffering from its fifth heat wave this summer; a heat advisory is in effect in the area until Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. according to Weather.gov.

Weather.gov explained what a heat advisory means and how to prepare:

“A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay outof the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

"To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.”

On top of the heat advisory, Philly is also under a hazardous weather outlook: "Thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and localized flooding.”

Additionally, Weather.gov shared that later this week the heat index may reach 100 degrees. Storms are expected for the duration of the week.

To make sure you’re updated with the latest weather report, check out weather.gov.