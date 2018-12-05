Solidying schedules, Fair Workweek bill expected to at Council

With support from 60 social, community and labor organizations, Philadelphia City Council is expected to "Fair Workweek" legislation on Thursday, according to the office of City Councilwoman-at-Large Helen Gym. Hundreds of impacted workers, the Royals Band Dance Line, a University of the Arts dance group and drum line are set to attend City Council to celebrate the expected passage of the bill.

Gym introduced the bill in June 2018 with eight co-sponsors to protect an estimated 130,000 workers who occupy positions in the retail industry, hospitality and food industries in Philadelphia, and have often struggled with shifting, unreliable schedules.

“A Fair Workweek will change my life," Marriott hotel worker Lekesha Wheelings testified at a hearing on the bill in October. "Right now I only get my schedule with 48 hours notice. Occupancy at my hotel has gone up, but I made $5,000 less in 2017 than I did in 2016 because of reduced hours. I love my job and I know that I have to do this to take care of my family, but I’ve made a lot of sacrifices. I’ve had to apologize to my children for not being able to tuck them into bed at night. I told them I have to do this to pay the bills.”

A 2018 survey of 700 workers in these industries in Philly, conducted by UC Berkeley, found 66 percent of retail and service workers had irregular, variable work schedules; 62 percent of the workers got schedules with less than two weeks notice; and 29 percent work on-call – meaning they are not guaranteed hours and are only called in to work at irregular intervals; and 77 percent wanted more scheduling stability and predictability.

The legislation, if it passes, would go into effect in 2020 and apply to companies in the retail, hospitality or food services industry that have 250 or more employees and 30 or more locations worldwide, and would apply to full- and part-time employees. Employers will be required to provide detailed schedules 10 days in advance in 2020; 14 days in advance by 2021. At hiring, employees must get a "written, good faith estimate of the employee's work schedule," including their average number of hours per 90 days and whether they will be on-call.

These types of employers would also be required to pay one hour of "Predictability Pay" (half a regular hour's wage) for every hour the employee loses when a shift is shortened or canceled; or a single hour if the employee's shift is changed or extended with no loss of hours (barring schedule changes caused by unexpected issues like severe weather, public safety hazards, or the employee arriving late).

Adherents of the bill have argued that stronger schedules also benefit their employers – by helping employees perform better and stay with companies longer due to greater scheduling stability. But others say it may hurt some employers and by extension some of their employees.

"Quite candidly, I am still on the fence with the Fair Workweek Bill," said City Councilman Al Taubenberger in a statement. "Although I strongly support worker's rights and believe this legislation is well-intentioned, I share the primary concern of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce that the bill, if passed, could restrict and discourage economic growth for the businesses that will be most impacted. As the former head of the Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and a pro-business legislator, I have real qualms about the potential for negative, unintended consequences if the Fair Workweek Bill becomes law. I am still listening to my Council colleagues on both sides of the issue, but remain undecided as of this moment."

Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, said hotels should not be penalized for offering voluntary, on-call hours in an industry which experiences seasonal highs and lows.

“We viewed the legislation as a potential win-win, and while the bill now includes some level of compromise, it unfortunately falls short of providing the kind of flexibility that was sought by workers and employers alike," said . "The hotels largely supports the concept of a Fair Workweek, and we hope that there will be an opportunity to make commonsense improvements to the legislation in the future. We stand ready to work toward that goal, although unfortunately, our efforts thus far have been largely rebuffed by the bill’s sponsor. We feel if a hotel team member gets offered an additional shift, and they volunteer for that shift, they should not be subject to Predictability Pay."

But Mayor Kenney endorsed the bill at a press conference earlier this week and said he would sign if it passes. If signed into law, Kenney would need to designate a new agency to enforce the new regulation and employers would be required to keep scheduling data for two years as non-compliant employers would be subject to fines and possible legal action by the Philadelphia Law Department.

Philly is following the example of New York City, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and the state of Oregon, all of which have been lobbied by the "Fair Workweek Initiative," a program of the left wing non-profit Center for Popular Democracy, which has been funded by several large groups including the Ford Foundation and George Soros' Open Society Foundation.

Also up for vote Thursday and expected to pass are several other big social justice bills:

–Legislation introduced by Councilman Mark Squilla on behalf of Mayor Kenney to raise the minimum wage for city workers and employees of city contractors and subcontractors to $15 an hour over the next four years, up from its current level of $12, rising to $13.25 in 2019 up gradually before hitting $15 in 2022.

–City Councilman Curtis Jones Jr.'s "Good Cause" eviction bill, legislation to protect month-to-month renters from no-fault evictions and give tenants a chance to contest eviction at Fair Housing Commission hearings.