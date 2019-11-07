Family mourns loss of autistic woman found dead in Fox Chase home

Police have identified a woman who was stabbed to death in her Fox Chase home as 35-year-old Jill Millman.

Millman, who was autistic, was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday in her home on the 800 block of Bergen Street.

The victim’s mother, Beth Ann Weinstein-Rubenstein, told ABC that she went to feed Millman's pets while she thought her daughter was at work.

Weinstein-Rubenstein saw a bathroom light was on and went to investigate and saw her daughter lying naked, in the second-floor bathroom, according to CBS. It was reported that at first, Weinstein-Rubenstein thought she had slipped out of the shower.

“You hear on the news all the time until it happens to you, you don’t understand, and last night it happened to us," Millman's step-father, Bob Rubenstein, told ABC.

Philly PD told the family that someone stabbed Millman several times in the back. Now, her loved ones are trying to understand how something like this could happen.

“Jill was on the spectrum. Jill had autism, and she had some other developmental delays, and sometimes people with autism...a lot of people don’t understand," Weinstein-Rubenstein told ABC.

Nevertheless, Millman pursued her dreams and worked as a prep cook at The Dining Car, which is located on Frankford Avenue.

It was reported that police are currently reviewing security footage in the area for any possible clues about the murder.

"She needs justice," her mother told local media. "You hear it too many times, but she needs justice. This wasn’t right; this wasn’t fair to take somebody away from a family like that and leave them in pieces.”

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to call Philly PD at 215-686-TIPS.