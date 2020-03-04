Family in Philadelphia church for sanctuary remains in the U.S.

Suyapa Reyes and her four children entered a Philadelphia church for sanctuary over one and a half years ago.

Soon Reyes will be able to leave without concern or worry about deportation, according to ABC.

ABC reports that Reyes is a single mother, who is originally from Honduras.

It was reported that in 2018, Reyes went to seek sanctuary at the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, and The New Sanctuary Movement helped.

According to The New Sanctuary Movement’s website, “New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia builds community across faith, ethnicity, and class in our work to end injustices against immigrants regardless of immigration status, express radical welcome for all, and ensure that values of dignity, justice, and hospitality are lived out in practice and upheld in policy."

The organization is part of the Philadelphia Family Unity Network coalition, and they helped end the collaboration between city officials and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE.)

Reyes entered sanctuary at the church on the same day as another family from Jamacia. Clive and Oneita Thompson of Jamaica are still at the church.

It was reported that Reyes lost her asylum case in 2018 and that ICE started biweekly check-ins with her family. She told ABC that they threatened to take her away from her children.

Reyes told ABC that she came to the United States in 2014. She came with her two daughters to escape the violence in Honduras. Since coming to the states, she had had two more children. The two kids are U.S. citizens.

Philly’s sanctuary city policies have sparked nationwide attention and are a huge subject of debate.

Reyes told ABC that after 554 days in sanctuary, she finally had freedom.

The New Sanctuary Movement has planned a “Walk to Freedom” event that is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 5 p.m. The plan is to walk to another church to visit with another family in the sanctuary.

News of this comes within a month of a young mother being arrested by ICE while dropping her child off at school.

Metro reported that the woman was told she had to leave the country within 45 days, but the directions from officials were not clear. It was also unclear why she was being targeted for the immigration judge’s 2012 order now. ICE said they are just trying to carry out the order.