FBI joins investigation of a man gunned down in Manayunk

On Tuesday, a man was gunned down in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia. The victim, 43-year-old I. Dean Fulton, was allegedly a major drug dealer who was being investigated by the FBI, reports ABC.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. within the 300 block of DuPont Street, which is about a block away from Manayunk Avenue.

Police told outlets that the 911 calls came flooding in.

ABC reports a source said Fulton was pulling into his driveway when a gunman shot him and the car. Fulton was found in the driver's seat, and it was reported that the engine was still running.

Fulton was pronounced dead on the scene, according to ABC.

Police told outlets that it was an ambush and an execution-style murder. At this time, it was reported that officials are not sure of the motive.

"Based on ballistic evidence we know over 30 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon and it appears the spent shell casings are rifle rounds," Chief Inspector Scott Small told outlets on scene.

It was reported that originally officers only saw bullet casings and smoke coming from the two-car garage. The garage was opened.

"When the fire department finally cleared the smoke, that's when they realized that there was a body inside of a Hyundai SUV," Small told ABC.

Small added, "The victim was sitting in the driver's seat. The engine was running, that's what caused the garage door to be filled with smoke."

It was reported that police recovered at least a dozen cell phones from his home and at least one gun.

NBC reports that on Wednesday, the FBI joined the investigation and police recovered at least a dozen cell phones and at least one gun from Fulton's home. They are reviewing surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you or anyone you know has any information, you are urged to call Philly PD at 215.686.TIPS (8477). You can also email Philly PD at tips@phillypolice.com. Additionally, you can fill out a form online.