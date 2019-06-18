Feds: $750M worth of cocaine netted at Port of Philadelphia

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that crewmembers have been arrested and face federal charges after a massive cocaine bust on a cargo ship docked at Port of Philadelphia.

Federal law enforcement agents boarded the MSC Gayane, which was docked at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal along the Delaware River on Tuesday afternoon and reportedly netted 15,000 kilos of cocaine. That's about 16.5 tons, making it the largest drug seizure in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Experts estimate that the street value ranges between $750 million and over $1 billion.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol have not released many details, but said that a massive investigation is underway.

"Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection are leading a multi-agency inspection of shipping containers aboard a merchant ship at the Port of Philadelphia," ICE said in a statement. "We will release additional details when it is appropriate to do so.”

The drugs were reportedly found at the Packer Marine Terminal, the largest dock along the Delaware River, which recieves huge container ships from overseas.

Investigators think the seven containers were loaded with drugs at its last port of call in the Bahamas, senior law enforcement officials told NBC Philly. The cargo ship reportedly made stops in Chile, Panama and the Bahamas.

In March, authorities netted $18 million worth of cocaine, which was the largest cocaine bust in the history of Port of Philadelphia.

Last summer, $1.7 million worth of fentanyl was seized at Port of Philadelphia as well.