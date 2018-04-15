Festival of Cherry Blossoms celebrated in Fairmount Park

The traditional Japanese flowering tree and Japanese heritage were celebrated at the Sakura Festival this weekend.

Cherry blossoms bloomed across Philadelphia this April, and the Sakura Festival at the Horticulture Center in West Fairmount Park celebrated the "sakura" tree and Japanese heritage.



The week-long event takes place amongst the blossoming cherry trees in Fairmount Park.

Throughout the week, attendees could partake in sushi-making classes, learn paper marbling or watch tea demonstrations and drum performances.

The finale of the festival, Sakura Sunday, featured Japanese dance and drum performances, vendors, food, traditional Japanese games, origami-making and more.

The festival first got started in 1998 in honor of the 1,600 cherry trees donated to Philadelphia from the Japanese government in 1926, part of the sesquicentennial (150th) anniversary of American Independence.