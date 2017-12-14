Flyer Shayne Gostisbehere announces Ghost Bear Foundation at PSPCA ‘Yappy Hour’

Flyer Shayne Gostisbehere, seen at right with girlfriend Gina and their French bulldogs Cooper and Pippa. (Getty Images/Courtesy of the Ghost Bear Foundation)

Shayne Gostisbehere, the 24-year-old Flyers defenseman, will be joining animal lovers and the PSPCA on Friday at a special “Yappy Hour” to put the word out about he plans to start giving back, through the Ghost Bear Foundation.

Gostisbehere, #53 on the Flyers and known as "Ghost Bear," is a fan favorite who is considered one of the best defensemen in the NHL. On his third season with the Flyers, he just signed a six-year contract to stay in Philly.

But his sister Felicia Gostisbehere, who is on the board of the foundation, which launched earlier this month, said giving back to the community matters just as much as his day job.

“Although Shayne is a hockey player, there is a completely different life off the ice,” she said. “We noticed that Shayne started gathering a following and started to become a popular household name, and it’s important to us as a family that we use the platform that he’s so fortunate to have been given to do good.”

The Ghost Bear Foundation’s mission is to support and encourage organizations motivating young athletes, while supporting ill and disabled children and at-risk or endangered animals.

The holiday “Yappy Hour” event will be held at the Punchline Philly Comedy Club in Fishtown, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

To get tickets or learn more, visit pspca.org/ghost.