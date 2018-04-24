FOP offering $5K reward for shooter of SW Philly dad, baby

The Philly Fraternal Order of Police has offered a reward for information leading to the capture of the shooter who wounded a 21-year-old man and critically injured his infant son in Southwest Philly in what FOP president Jon McNesby described as an "ambush" attack.

The victim, 21, and his son, 1, were shot on April 18 around 8:30 p.m. near 67th and Trinity streets. The shooter, who police are still seeking, allegedly pumped some eight rounds into the victim's vehicle, hitting the man multiple times and the infant three times as they sat inside their 2016 Dodge Charger.

The victim managed to drive away two blocks to the police department's 12th District, where he pulled up "at a high rate of speed," a police report said, and got out of the vehicle telling officers he and his son had been shot. Officers brought the baby to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, while the father was treated at Penn Presbyterian.

The $5,000 reward for information leading to the shooter's arrest was announced Tuesday as the investigation remains ongoing. In a statement, FOP Lodge #5 president Jon McNesby said the reward was to get the shooter off the streets. “This suspect shot recklessly into a vehicle knowing that a young child was inside,” said McNesby.

No motive was immediately reported and the identities of the shooting victims have not been made public.

Tipsters can contact police about this case at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or 215-686-3183.