Former senator pleads guilty for child porn

Former Pennsylvania State Sen. Mike Folmer pled guilty for child pornography charges on Thursday.

He was charged last fall with possession of child pornography. Folmer is facing up to ten years in jail but his attorney, Brian Perry, said Thursday that he is hoping for a shorter sentence.

CBS reports that Folmer did not comment after leaving the courtroom but told the judge that he would say something at his sentencing hearing, which is set to take place in late May.

Folmer will be evaluated to see if he should be classified as a violent sexual offender.

“The defendant was entrusted to represent and serve the commonwealth, but instead chose to participate in the sexual exploitation of children. No one is above the law,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement about the case.

Last September, police arrested and charged Folmer, saying that a warrant revealed a search on his phone for child pornography. It was reported that Folmer had three images of nude children, which “depicted indecent contact” CBS reports.

Folmer resigned and retired.

Perry said that Folmer has been going to treatment and counseling.

State prosecutor Christopher Jones said Folmer was cooperative and forthcoming when he was questioned.

On his way out of the courtroom, CBS reports that he was confronted by a woman who said she was a victim of childhood sexual punishment.

It was reported that the woman told him he deserved whatever punishment he would get. The woman said that she had spoken with Folmer before he was charged. It was reported that it was part of a push to lift time limits in state laws for victims of childhood sexual abuse. The woman said she’s spoken to Folmer on many occasions, and he told her that the law would change, but he did not follow up on that or set a meeting on the topic.

CBS reported that last February, Tumblr sent a complaint to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that a user uploaded at least one image that allegedly contained child pornography in December 2017.

Investigators traced the Tumblr account to Folmer’s email address.