Former Temple fraternity president charged with attempted rape

The former president of the Temple fraternity chapter that was banned from campus after it was linked to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct was charged this week with attempted rape. Ari Goldstein, 21, of Wrightstown, Pa., was held on $2 million bail after he was charged with attempted rape, indecent assault and threatening a witness.

Goldstein was formerly president of the Temple chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi, which was suspended in April after the university said multiple incidents of sexual assault had been reported there. He is detained at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 31.

The frat was reportedly known for wild parties and its suspension was also for underage drinking and drug use. Two 19-year-old women had first reported being sexually assaulted at the frat to police at the frat house on Broad near Norris Street. One specifically said she believed she had been drugged and molested.

No attorney for Goldstein could be reached for comment as of press-time.

The fraternity's broader organization has denied any knowledge of the incidents and decried the alleged conduct.

"Alpha Epsilon Pi International has no additional information about the charges being brought," they said in a statement. "The young man charged was not the chapter president at the time of his arrest. He had been removed as president several weeks ago and the chapter has been suspended by the International Fraternity for nearly a month. We are, obviously, deeply troubled by the charges leveled at this young man. We believe in due process but there is clearly no place for this behavior in our organization and, if proven true, I would expect the individual to be permanently expelled from our fraternity."