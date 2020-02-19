Five shooting victims, one stabbing and more

Tuesday afternoon, a man died after firing a gunshot out his window and then shooting himself.

NBC reports that the man barricaded himself inside a Center City apartment.

Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew told outlets that officers arrived on scene at the Sterling Apartment Homes, located at 18th Street and JFK Boulevard around 1 p.m.

Police went to the 18th floor, and it was reported that 66-year-old man answered the door of the corner apartment. He told the police that his roommate, who was in his 30s, fired shots during an argument with another man in the bedroom.

NBC reports that police entered the bedroom at around 1:50 p.m. and found the 30-something man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kinebrew told outlets that .40-caliber Smith & Wesson was found next to the man.

The Philadelphia Police Department reported that at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to multiple gunshots on 400 block of Fitzgerald Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three gunshot victims—a 23-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and a 23-year-old female.

Police report that the 23-year-old male was waiting outside a residence with his 19-year-old brother while waiting for his 23-year-old girlfriend. When the girlfriend arrived at the residence, they heard gunshots.

The couple ran for cover behind a parked car on the street. The 23-year-old male was shot in his left hand. The girlfriend had been grazed by a bullet under her left arm. The 19-year-old victim told his brother that he was shot in his left hip.

All three were transported to Jefferson Hospital. The couple were treated and released. The brother is in stable condition and is being held at the hospital for observation.

Officials told outlets that they found sixteen 40 caliber FCC’S and five bullet fragments at the scene. No arrests were made.

The offender wore all dark clothing and was about 6 feet tall with a slim build. This investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.

A stabbing incident occurred shortly after the shooting in a different area of the city.

NBC reports that at 7 p.m., a man and woman got into an altercation near the SEPTA concourse near 15th Street and JFK Boulevard.

The man stabbed the woman in the leg and fled the scene.

SEPTA Transit Police Lt. James Zuggi told NBC that, “I can tell you from the very beginning, the officers got here very quickly. Attended to the victim.”

It was reported that police found the suspect in Love Park, and he was arrested on the spot. No specific charges against him have been disclosed by police so far.

Police told NBC that both the victim and suspect are known to the police and frequent that SEPTA station.

ABC reports that around 8 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was injured after being struck by a suspect behind the wheel.

It was reported that the incident occurred within the 4600 block of Van Kirk Street.

ABC reports that the officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning.

At this time, the suspect was not identified but was taken into custody.

Police said around 10 p.m., officers responded to yet another report of a shooting victim.

Officers arrived on the scene in 3100 block of N. 22nd Street and found a 24-year-old gunshot victim. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttock and lower back. Police also observed a pool of blood on the floor inside the residence. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

At this time, there were no weapons recovered, and no arrests have been made. This investigation is active and ongoing.