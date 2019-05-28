Philadelphia

Philadelphia school on lockdown after student brings ammo

The Fox Chase Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 28, 2019 Updated : May 28, 2019
Fox Chase School

Fox Chase School

Google Images

A Philadelphia elementary school was put on lockdown Tuesday after a student brought five live rounds of ammunitino and two shell casings into the building. 

The Fox Chase School at 500 Rhawn Street in Philadelphia was placed on lockdown by school police following the incident, and notifications were being made as of 1:40 p.m. The Fox Chase school has students ranging from grades K through 5, according to the school's website.

More details to follow. 

