Free subway! and road closures announced for Eagles parade

The Eagles exit their plane on Monday holding the Lombardi Trophy, a day after winning the Super Bowl. (Jennifer Kerrigan)

What's the best way to get to Philadelphia for the Eagles victory parade?

If you don't want to pay a dime, you can hop on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines, both of which will be free all day on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Independence Blue Cross is sponsoring free SEPTA service all day in celebration of the Eagles' to help fans get into the city to see the parade—which follows a route that closely corresponds with some of that train service for the three miles or so it will run up Broad Street.

It's just one of the latest benefits to fall on Philly since the stories Eagles 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots

"It's nice to be a winner, after not being a winner for so long," Mayor Jim Kenney said at a press conference Tuesday to announce details for the upcoming Feb. 8 Eagles Super Bowl victory parade.

Kenney was optimistic that Thursday's parade will be more peaceful than the spontaneous Sunday night celebrations that saw some serious property damage in Center City, and said overall fans have been peaceful.

"The knucklehead contingent was extremely small, and the media focuses obviously on the negative," Kenney said. "The great majority of fans celebrated peacefully."

On Thursday, with the parade beginning at Broad and Pattison in South Philly at 11 am, proceeding up to City Hall and on to the Art Museum for a ceremony on the steps beside the Rocky statue at 1 pm and running for an estimated 90 minutes, the city is hoping most fans will continue to peacefully celebrate the Eagles' victory.

If you want to see anything on the Art Museums steps, you'd better get there early.

For those out of the estimated million-plus Eagles fans who don't get there in time, 14 Jumbotrons will be lined down the Parkway, from Eakins Oval to City Hall, the City said.

In addition to free city transit on two subways, SEPTA is planning to maximize service on all other lines with as many vehicles and staff as possible, they said.

The city is treating the parade day as a major holiday. Trash pickup will be suspended one day on Thursday, and traffic closures will be put in places all along the parade route on Feb. 8.

Residents can sign up for city text alerts about the parade by texting ReadyEagles to 888-777.

Visit Phila.gov for more information about street closures and parking restrictions.