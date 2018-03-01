Funeral services set for police officer found dead at home

Cause of death remains unknown for officer and boyfriend found dead in Port Richmond.

Officer Michelle E. Moran, 36, was found dead in her Port Richmond home Monday. (Courtesy of Reilly-Rakowski Funeral Home)

On Friday, services will begin for a Philadelphia police officer who while off-duty was found dead on Monday inside her home in Port Richmond.

Viewings for Officer Michelle Moran, 36, a 15-year veteran of the force assigned to the 26th District at the time of her death, will begin on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Nativity BVM Church by Campbell Square at 2535 East Allegheny Avenue.

The funeral services will be held at the church at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Moran’s obituary asks in lieu of flowers for those who wish to pay their respects to send donations to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The cause of death for Moran, and Jay Trask, 43, identified as her boyfriend, remains unknown. No obvious signs of trauma were reported.

The Medical Examiner’s office said an investigation into the deaths is expected to take 12 weeks.

Friends have created a GoFundme to raise funds for Trask’s family.

Trask’s services for immediate family are scheduled for March 2 and supporters are asked to donate to mattyholmesscholarhip.org in lieu of sending flowers.