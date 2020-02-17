Getting 'Schooled' for real

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last seven years, you have become part of Jenkintown native, television producer and writer Adam F. Goldberg’s world, one derived from his wooly 80s past in “The Goldbergs,” and his 90s with “Schooled.”

While the former ABC hit series focuses on Goldberg’s almost autobiographical look at growing up and being part of a close-knit family, “Schooled,” takes a fictitious peek at life at the imaginary William Penn Academy (based on the very real William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia). Here, a local girl’s dreams of rock 'n roll stardom die out quickly, only to be replaced by a new gig teaching at the very school she attended years previous.

“Almost all of us are playing actual people that Adam either grew up with or learned from,” said “Schooled” star AJ Michalka, who plays Lainey Lewis. “Adam is a brilliant writer and deeply cares about these characters. That’s why these two shows translate so well to the audience.”

Now in its second season, “Schooled,” and its lead actor and narrator, Michalka – of the very real and very successful pop duo Aly and AJ with her sister Aly Michalka – got a dose of reality when she visited Philadelphia in February and got a look at, and feel for, the surroundings she portrays regularly on a sound stage in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a challenge to bounce between both careers but also a blessing,” said Michalka about balancing life as a comic actor and that of a pop singer with Aly and AJ. “I think being that I started so young, it’s instilled a work ethic in me that ends up propelling me forward in times of stress. I’ve had to learn to let go a little and just live in the moment of where I’m at. When I’m filming, my focus is on Lainey (Michalka’s character on “Schooled”). And when I wrap, I head to the studio to work on music with Aly. My knowledge and comfortability with music has really helped guide Lainey as a music teacher so I consider it a road map for my character.”

Before Goldberg ever clued Michalka in on the real Philly, the singer and actor had already appeared in the area several times as part of Aly and AJ.

“Two of my favorite venues to play happen to be the Theatre of Living Arts, as well as The Foundry,” she said. “I hope to come back and play The Met and The Fillmore with Aly. My ideal day off in Philly has meant visiting the Barnes Foundation. In terms of the history of Philly, I was very familiar with the historical significance. As a kid, I took a two week trip with my family to visit the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Betsy Ross’ house and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. After working on “The Goldbergs,” I discovered the magic of Wawa, the whole Gino’s/Pat’s/Jim’s cheesesteak thing, and of course, Jenkintown.”

Visiting Philly’s Penn Charter for the first time in February meant hitting up the Philadelphia Museum of Art and running up the Rocky steps. But, it was dropping into Penn Charter that made Michalka’s year, and to hear her tell it, her dream is to get the whole “Schooled” and “Goldbergs” cast to the Quaker school next year for a Jenkintown/Penn Charter visit.

“Meeting the students and engaging with the faculty felt so good," she said. “These teachers work so hard to enrich the lives of these kids and you can feel it. The students were so polite and so welcoming, I was blown away. A highlight for me was getting to speak with the real Charlie “C.B.” Brown,” said Michalka of the character played by actor Brett Dier.

“He knew every student’s name by heart when calling someone out for a question to be asked. Brett and I were able to meet the real Liz Flemming, Beth Glascott and the music teacher who currently works there. And shout out to (performing arts teacher) Brad Schoener and everything he’s doing to inspire a passion for music in these kids.”

Beyond the passion of playing to Philadelphia type, Michalka said that “Schooled” was an authentic show in that it truly gives the audience a look inside Philly in the 90’s.

“Not only does the show reflect the students that went there but it really honors the tireless work of the teachers and the care they put into their jobs at Penn Charter.”