Giant to open massive flagship in Center City

Giant Food Stores is living up to its name with new plans to open a sprawling 2-level flagship store in Center City.

Inqurier.com reports that the new shop will open in a 65,000 square-foot location in the River Walk property. The store address is 60 North 23rd street and will be located in Riverwalk Tower 1.

The store is expected to open in fall 2020 and create over 200 new jobs. There will also be free onsite parking, according to The Inquirier.

The grocery chain has over 180 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland, with 158 located in Pennsylvania.

The flagship spot in Center City will reportedly have an outdoor terrence, so shoppers can eat their purchased food — and even drink alcohol — on site.

Nicholas Bertram, the company’s president, said in an interview, that the terrace will be a public space; however, it will be possible for locals to book the space for events. There is also possibility for live events as well, including live music.

The new store will also have their own, “Marty,” a gray robot that will assist staff by looking for hazards, such as broken glass. The robot is reportedly 6-foot-5 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Last year, Giant unveiled its plan for Giant Heirloom Markets, an urban store concept selling specialty foods. They currently have two locations in Philly, one at 2303 Bainbridge St. and one at 3401 Chestnut St. Two more are expected to open this year.

The flagship will be inspired by the Heirloom Market, and they will have local vendors. Costumers will be able to order their groceries online and pick them up in-store or get them delivered to their homes as well.

This flagship also promises to keep plant-based costumers happy by offering the largest plant-based department in stores.