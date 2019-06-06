Man shot by his ex in front of Philly hospital, cops say

A 30-year-old woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend outside the Jefferson Torresdale Hospital's emergency room at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victim, a 30-year-old-man, was visiting a relative at the hospital when the shooting occurred. Police reported that the couple had been arguing via text message throughout the day.

The victim spotted the girlfriend in her Lincoln MKZ and approached the driver's seat of the vehicle. The woman pushed open the door with a firearm and fired four shots at the victim. He was hit once in the back. After he was shot, he walked into the emergency room to seek treatment. He is thought to be in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small spoke with ABC and said, "For an unlucky guy to get shot by his ex-girlfriend, he's very lucky he got shot just feet away from the emergency room of a trauma center hospital."

The victim told police that he had been with the girlfriend for many years and that they had several issues.

Inspector Small said that the shooting was caught on surveillance cameras.

Police told Metro that the offender is currently in custody with charges pending.