GoFundMe monies to help a down-on-his-luck veteran was all a ruse, prosecutors say

Perhaps you've heard this one before: a couple of conmen devise a scam, then turn on each other, and all end up busted. It's a tale as old as time, but in 2018, there are a few notable updates that makes the familiar irrepressible ability of scammers to find new ways to cheat people newly disturbing in our troublingly social-media-obsessed era.

On Thursday, Burlington County prosecutors were expected to officially announce criminal charges of conspiracy and theft by deception against Johnny Bobbitt, the so-called "homeless" vet, and his alleged co-conspirators, faux-Good Samaritan couple Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico.

The three are all now allegedly to have worked to defraud the public of more than $400,000 and enrich themselves, NBC10 reported. The couple turned themselves in to law enforcement on Wednesday, and Bobbitt was still being sought.

It all began one year ago with a heart-warming tale, that Bobbit, a homeless veteran, gave McClure his last $20 to help her pay for gas for the ride home, after she ran out of gas while driving on I-95 into Philadelphia. She claimed in the GoFundme's description that she had since revisited Johnny several times to repay him with warm clothes and cereal bars, but wanted to help him change his life.

"I wish that I could do more for this selfless man, who went out of his way just to help me that day. He is such a great guy, and talking to him each time I see him makes me want to help him more and more," McClure wrote. "Please help this man get into a home. It is already getting so cold out in Philadelphia, and I can’t imagine what it will be like to be out there all winter. Any little bit will help."

But in fact, McClure and Bobbitt were in cahoots from the jump to create a story that would tug at the nation's heartstrings and make them open up their bank accounts.

Touched by the story, people around the nation forked over their hard-won earnings to donate to a GoFundme, donating $401,921, mostly in tiny increments, $5s, $10s and $20s.

This image of South Jersey woman Kate McClure with alleged homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt of Philadelphia was used in a viral GoFundme campaign that raised $400,000 for Bobbitt, which prosecutors now say was a con from the get-go. (Provided)

Then, in August, Bobbitt turned on the Florence Township, NJ couple, claiming they were denying him access to the funds and using it for home improvements and gambling. He said he had access to less than $75,000.

They fired back, claiming Bobbitt got $200,000 and that they bought a new camper and SUV for him – which was in their names – and was later sold. They defended themselves, saying he was spending the money on crack and alcohol and that they had to protect him from himself. Both sides went on television shows to make their case against the other.

Internet sleuths ferreted out evidence from the couple's social media accounts indicating that during the same time-frame, they had bought themselves a BMW, take numerous vacations to Las Vegas, Disney Land, and California and even took a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon, all of which they claimed was paid for with their salaries. D'Amico is a carpenter. McClure is a secretary for the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Eventually Bobbitt's attorneys won a court order against the couple, ordering that the remaining $350,000 in the fund go to Bobbitt. Bobbitt's lawyer claimed the money was missing and that the couple would face charges; then D'Amico was arrested on a warrant for outstanding traffic tickets, and investigators raided the couple's home. Now, it appears all three players in the charade could bear criminal responsibility for the scam.