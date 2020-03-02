Gov. Wolf awards $1 million in grants to help veterans

Gov. Tom Wolf announced $1 million in federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grant funding for programs that focus on veterans suffering from opioid use disorder. The grant will also help their families.

“Statistics show that veterans across the commonwealth are suffering from substance use disorder at an alarming rate,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said in a release.

Smith added, “Because of this, we must ensure that treatment services and recovery supports are available specifically to serve this population. These grants will allow a wide variety of services to veterans and their families and give veterans the necessary tools to succeed even after treatment and into their recovery.”

A release states that these grants are part of the $55.9 million SAMHSA grant that Wolf got to combat the state’s opioid and heroin epidemic.

“Pennsylvania is fortunate to have such a large and diverse veteran population,” said Wolf.

He added, “However, many of our great patriots have fallen on hard times and need assistance overcoming addiction and the effects of substance use disorder (SUD). These grants will fuel increased efforts from these organizations to provide additional critical help across the commonwealth. These seven grant recipients, along with many other partner organizations, will ensure our veterans have a brighter future.”

It was reported that grantees were given funding that focused on recovery, treatment, homelessness, suicide prevention and more.

Below are the grant recipients, according to a release:

Veterans Multi-Service Center (Philadelphia County - $416,500)

—The center offers veteran employment, assistance with veterans benefits, a women veterans center, and housing.

—This organization helps over 6,500 veterans and families per year.

—It supports recovery support, peer specialists. They will train program staff and participants on opioid overdoses.

Jarett Yoder Foundation (Berks County - $50,000)

—Provides housing and other services to veterans in need.

—Many people they support are struggling with addiction issues.

—The grant will support expenses for housing, case management, drug and alcohol testing, group therapy sessions, peer-to-peer support, and more.

Just for Today Recovery and Veterans Support Services (Cumberland County - $333,500)

—Provides housing, fellowship and recovery resources.

—They have certified recovery specialist training and continuing education credits.

—The grant will help them expand services and add a new service for veterans struggling with homelessness and drug and alcohol addiction.

Robert M. Jackson Veterans Center (Dauphin County - $25,000)

—Helps homeless veterans and families create a self-sufficient lifestyle.

—They provide shelter and community services in the greater Harrisburg area.

—The grants will be used for housing services and support services that will help veterans with residential, social, educational and vocational needs.

Treatment Court Advocacy Center of Lackawanna County (Lackawanna County - $50,000)

—Helps various Lackawanna County Treatment/Problems Solving Court, so that veterans can live their best, sober and drug-free lives.

—The funding will go towards case management, family assessments, family service plans for those suffering from opioid use.

Valhalla Veterans Services (Lackawanna County - $25,000)

—This program provides Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training workshops for free.

—They provide counseling services and cognitive-behavioral techniques to veteran inmates.

—The funding will be used to train veterans and veteran helpers to be first responders for suicide.

Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard (Allegheny County - $100,000)

—This organization helps combat homeless veterans in the Pittsburgh region.

—They work on the needs of at-risk and low-income veterans and families.

—The grant will be used for an opioid response program and connect veterans to treatments. They will focus on reducing the number of overdose-related deaths.